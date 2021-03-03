Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,952 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA stock opened at $136.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.14. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.64, for a total value of $792,524.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,914.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $13,262,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 496 shares in the company, valued at $73,090.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,055 shares of company stock valued at $16,618,414 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.