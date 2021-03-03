Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rempart Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 762,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 199,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,019,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $88.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.72. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $89.17.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

