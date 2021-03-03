ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group started coverage on ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ENGGY stock opened at $10.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average of $11.44. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $13.45.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

