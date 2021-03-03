Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Encore Capital Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.04. William Blair also issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.94 EPS.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.85). Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 24.75%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Encore Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Encore Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

ECPG opened at $34.00 on Monday. Encore Capital Group has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $49.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day moving average of $36.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECPG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,427,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 986,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,054,000 after acquiring an additional 335,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,617,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,175,000 after acquiring an additional 219,067 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $6,245,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,174,000.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

