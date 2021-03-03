Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) PT Raised to C$8.25 at CIBC

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$7.25 to C$8.25 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Pi Financial set a C$4.80 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of EDR stock opened at C$7.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.44. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of C$1.30 and a one year high of C$8.63.

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Dickson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.20, for a total value of C$432,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$287,200.80. Also, Director Kenneth William Pickering sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total value of C$193,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$37,250. Insiders have sold a total of 104,600 shares of company stock valued at $760,550 in the last quarter.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

