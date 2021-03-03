Energo Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 3rd. Energo has a total market capitalization of $207,377.83 and $1,559.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energo has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Energo token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00059453 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $405.00 or 0.00779827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007222 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00027470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00062428 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00029905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00045069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Energo Token Profile

Energo (CRYPTO:TSL) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Buying and Selling Energo

