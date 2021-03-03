Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.87.

ET opened at $7.98 on Monday. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.80 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 602,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 20,747 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,066,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 17,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

