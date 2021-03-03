Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.70

Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.70 and traded as high as C$6.27. Enerplus shares last traded at C$6.07, with a volume of 1,561,373 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 target price on Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.86.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43. The firm has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46.

The business also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is -2.89%.

Enerplus Company Profile (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

