Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Short Interest Down 76.5% in February

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the January 28th total of 246,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 509,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.86. 10,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,324. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $202.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average is $10.41. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $29.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 46,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Golden Green Inc. owned about 0.34% of Enlivex Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Enlivex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with severe sepsis; that is in investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in severe and critical conditions; and which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the prevention of Graft Versus Host Disease in allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCT) patients.

