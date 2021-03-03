Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) Short Interest Update

Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decrease of 61.0% from the January 28th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 868,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ENVS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,044. Enova Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02.

Enova Systems Company Profile

Enova Systems, Inc designs, develops, and produces drive systems and related components for electric, hybrid electric, and fuel cell systems for mobile applications in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It offers series and parallel hybrid systems. The company's electric and hybrid-electric drive systems, and power management and power conversion systems are used in applications, such as medium and heavy duty trucks, transit buses, and heavy industrial vehicles.

