EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Holdings Lifted by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,273,770 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.22% of EOG Resources worth $63,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Boston Partners grew its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 942,758 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $47,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,959 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,888 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG opened at $64.47 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $72.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.40 and its 200-day moving average is $47.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.98 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.58.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

