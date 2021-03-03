EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) and Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Financial Contrast

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) and Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for EOG Resources and Laredo Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EOG Resources 0 9 15 0 2.63 Laredo Petroleum 1 3 4 0 2.38

EOG Resources currently has a consensus target price of $65.27, suggesting a potential upside of 1.25%. Laredo Petroleum has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential downside of 29.47%. Given EOG Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EOG Resources is more favorable than Laredo Petroleum.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.7% of EOG Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of Laredo Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of EOG Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Laredo Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

EOG Resources has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laredo Petroleum has a beta of 4.72, suggesting that its stock price is 372% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EOG Resources and Laredo Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOG Resources -2.47% 5.86% 3.38% Laredo Petroleum -111.63% 23.92% 6.68%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EOG Resources and Laredo Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOG Resources $17.38 billion 2.16 $2.73 billion $4.98 12.95 Laredo Petroleum $837.28 million 0.46 -$342.46 million $14.80 2.16

EOG Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Laredo Petroleum. Laredo Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EOG Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EOG Resources beats Laredo Petroleum on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,329 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,694 million barrels (MMBbl) crude oil and condensate reserves; 740 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 5,370 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities. As of December 31, 2019, it had assembled 133,512 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved reserves of 293,377 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

