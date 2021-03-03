EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.53.

EQT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EQT from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of EQT by 1,276.7% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of EQT by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 2,048.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of EQT by 414.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

EQT opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.26. EQT has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.30.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that EQT will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

