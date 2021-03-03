Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Arcus Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report released on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.76) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.79). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.69) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 112.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arcus Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.42.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $36.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.26. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $42.36.

In other news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $66,367.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc purchased 5,650,000 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,913,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,608,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 118.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

