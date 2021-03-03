Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Xencor, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Xencor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Xencor’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.25) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on XNCR. Raymond James raised Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xencor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $46.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 0.80. Xencor has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $58.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.55.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.30. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at $35,555,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at $1,385,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,469,000 after purchasing an additional 154,439 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at $619,000.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

