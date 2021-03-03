Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Primo Water Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PRMW)

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Primo Water in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Primo Water’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Primo Water to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%.

In other Primo Water news, CEO Thomas Harrington acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $508,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,950.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 646.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

