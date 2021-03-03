Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Semler Scientific, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) – Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Semler Scientific in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Semler Scientific’s FY2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 67.38% and a net margin of 32.08%.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SMLR. B. Riley increased their price target on Semler Scientific from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Semler Scientific from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

OTCMKTS SMLR opened at $117.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $784.02 million, a PE ratio of 82.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. Semler Scientific has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $118.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.90.

In other Semler Scientific news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $109,125.00. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

