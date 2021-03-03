Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The TJX Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of The TJX Companies in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter forecasts that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The TJX Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TJX. Gordon Haskett downgraded The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.04.

Shares of TJX opened at $66.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.39 and its 200 day moving average is $61.43. The company has a market capitalization of $79.49 billion, a PE ratio of 110.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,833,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $549,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $870,385,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

