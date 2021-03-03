Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Trading Up 5.2%

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) shares were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.44 and last traded at $43.39. Approximately 1,022,888 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 839,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.23.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ESNT shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Essent Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Get Essent Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The company had revenue of $247.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $230,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 211,412 shares in the company, valued at $9,743,979.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $656,003.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,664,400.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,820 shares of company stock worth $1,309,743 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 239.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.