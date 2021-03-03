Ethereum Meta Achieves Market Cap of $470,730.40 (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 3rd. One Ethereum Meta token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Meta has a market cap of $470,730.40 and approximately $504.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded 68.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Meta alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00059230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $395.95 or 0.00780210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007336 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00027555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00062232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00029284 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00045046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

About Ethereum Meta

Ethereum Meta (ETHM) is a token. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Ethereum Meta Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Meta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.