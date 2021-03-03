Etsy, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Etsy in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.52.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $238.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.78. Etsy has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Etsy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 239,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Etsy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 159,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $1,095,086.16. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.19, for a total value of $852,267.99. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,161.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,699. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

