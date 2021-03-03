Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Etsy in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ETSY. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.52.

Shares of ETSY opened at $238.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.78. Etsy has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 132.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,088,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Etsy by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,465,087,000 after buying an additional 1,702,074 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth about $165,625,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Etsy by 41.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $494,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Etsy by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total value of $1,095,086.16. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.19, for a total value of $852,267.99. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,161.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,434 shares of company stock worth $3,719,699 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

