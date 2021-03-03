Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 50,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tupperware Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.45.

NYSE:TUP traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $32.35. The stock had a trading volume of 8,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,472. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.82 and a beta of 3.01. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

