Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Grows Stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Encore Wire comprises 2.1% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Encore Wire worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 202.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 4.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WIRE. Sidoti cut Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE traded up $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,934. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $68.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.55.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.51. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

