European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) – Research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for European Commercial REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. Desjardins also issued estimates for European Commercial REIT’s FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for European Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.