European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:EUSGU) Quiet Period Will Expire on March 3rd

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:EUSGU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 3rd. European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 12,500,000 shares in its public offering on January 22nd. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of EUSGU stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. Unit has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42.

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. Unit Company Profile

There is no company description available for European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp.

