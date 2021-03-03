Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $75.55 Million

Brokerages expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) to announce sales of $75.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.30 million. Everbridge reported sales of $58.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full-year sales of $343.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $342.10 million to $344.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $426.60 million, with estimates ranging from $416.11 million to $433.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Everbridge stock opened at $153.48 on Wednesday. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $94.01 and a 12-month high of $178.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

In other news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total value of $140,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $113,949.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,133.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,095. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,129,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,562,000 after purchasing an additional 444,788 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Everbridge by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,766,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,388,000 after acquiring an additional 185,953 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Everbridge by 32.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,432,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,053,000 after acquiring an additional 354,213 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in Everbridge by 13.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,072,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,798,000 after acquiring an additional 124,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,873,000.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

