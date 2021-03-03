Everex Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 3rd. During the last week, Everex has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Everex token can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everex has a market cap of $12.09 million and $510,939.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00059453 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $405.00 or 0.00779827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007222 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00027470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00062428 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00029905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00045069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

About Everex

Everex (EVX) is a token. It launched on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io. The official website for Everex is www.everex.io. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

