Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) COO Sells $265,950.00 in Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) COO Randy L. Taylor sold 16,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $265,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 115,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,049.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 3.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.09.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Everi in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Everi by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,016,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,084,000 after acquiring an additional 229,648 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Everi by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,785,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,657,000 after acquiring an additional 19,880 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Everi by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,759,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,517,000 after acquiring an additional 429,187 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Everi by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,714,000 after acquiring an additional 538,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,784,000. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

