EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Major Shareholder Ventures Lllp Link Sells 6,185 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 6,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $310,054.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

EVER stock traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.09. 200,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,590. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.81. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.22 and a beta of 1.58.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in EverQuote by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 60,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 30,438 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in EverQuote by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in EverQuote by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 509,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,012,000 after purchasing an additional 77,490 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth about $5,902,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

