Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) shot up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $6.18. 1,269,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 2,046,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Evogene in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $134.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.43.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Evogene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Evogene by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evogene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evogene during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Evogene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 32.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

