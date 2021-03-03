Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $147.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Exact Sciences exited the fourth quarter of 2020 with better-than-expected numbers. Robust top-line growth in the quarter amid pandemic-led headwinds is impressive. Screening arm’s revenues were driven by Cologuard volume growth during the quarter, which is encouraging. Ongoing recovery in the precision oncology arm buoys optimism. Gross margin expansion and tie-ups bode well. A strong solvency position is impressive. Over the past six months, Exact Sciences has outperformed its industry. Yet, rising expenses and operating loss are concerning. This created a huge bottom-line pressure which has resulted in net loss for the quarter. The company has not provided any outlook for 2021 on lack of visibility. However, it expected a fall in COVID-19-testing revenues, raising apprehensions. Sole reliance on Cologuard and competitive headwinds persist.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.41.

Shares of EXAS opened at $136.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.97. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $4,095,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 2,057 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $280,369.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,950,445.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,278 shares of company stock valued at $10,901,185. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

