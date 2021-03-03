Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exagen Inc. is engaged in transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases. It developed and commercialises testing products under AVISE brand. Exagen Inc. is based in Vista, California. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Exagen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

XGN stock opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average is $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $264.17 million and a P/E ratio of -1.70. Exagen has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $24.67.

In other news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 28,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $448,616.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,601 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,011. Corporate insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exagen by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Exagen by 43.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exagen by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exagen by 52.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 943,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,232,000 after purchasing an additional 325,786 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Exagen by 223.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

