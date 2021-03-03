Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EXC. Mizuho cut their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $39.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $46.87.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Exelon by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 193,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Exelon by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 414,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,489,000 after buying an additional 176,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in Exelon by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

