Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Given Buy Rating at Leede Jones Gab

Leede Jones Gab reissued their buy rating on shares of Extendicare (TSE:EXE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EXE. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Extendicare from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.63.

EXE stock opened at C$7.23 on Monday. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of C$4.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of C$647.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Extendicare’s payout ratio is 80.13%.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

