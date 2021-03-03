Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Announces Earnings Results

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exterran had a negative net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%.

Shares of NYSE:EXTN traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.99. 272,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.01. Exterran has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60.

Get Exterran alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.