Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 73.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,295 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 38,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $308,431.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,672.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 39,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $297,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 197,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,645. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 2.13.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXTR. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

