Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Trimmed by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,999 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.68.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.62. 1,535,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,140,230. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $57.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $243.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

