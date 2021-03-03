Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Coverage Initiated at Northland Securities

Investment analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

Shares of NASDAQ EYEN opened at $6.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $155.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Eyenovia has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $7.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EYEN. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eyenovia by 11.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Eyenovia by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Eyenovia by 16,494.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 12,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eyenovia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology, branded the Optejet. It focuses on achieving clinical microdosing of next-generation formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its ocular delivery system, which has the potential to replace conventional eye dropper delivery and improve safety, tolerability, patient compliance, and topical delivery success for ophthalmic eye treatments.

