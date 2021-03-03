EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EYPT opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $328.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.40. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $15.06.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EYPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. The company provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery; and Retisert, a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.