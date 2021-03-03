F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Acquired by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,449 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,812,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,019 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,699,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,912 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,391,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,808 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,461,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 581.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 883,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 753,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FNB. TheStreet upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Stephens downgraded shares of F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

NYSE:FNB opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $12.70.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

