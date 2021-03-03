F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Raised to $223.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F5 Networks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $193.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $192.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $213.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.81, for a total transaction of $86,405.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,325.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 6,500 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,105,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,331 shares in the company, valued at $2,266,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,978 shares of company stock worth $3,362,834. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,879,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,257,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $122,925,000 after purchasing an additional 365,844 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $245,888,000 after purchasing an additional 316,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $67,176,000 after acquiring an additional 235,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

