Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 363,541 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 505,425 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Facebook were worth $99,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,011,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,392,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $380,498,000 after buying an additional 270,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total transaction of $11,696,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,368,905 shares of company stock worth $368,167,580 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB stock opened at $259.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $264.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

