FairCoin Trading Down 10% Over Last 24 Hours (FAIR)

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 2nd. FairCoin has a market cap of $3.22 million and $14,803.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FairCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0605 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, FairCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001372 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1,059.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00082219 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004372 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin Profile

FairCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

