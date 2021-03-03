Falcon Project One Day Trading Volume Reaches $221,759.00 (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Falcon Project has a total market cap of $10.82 million and $221,759.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Falcon Project has traded 33% lower against the US dollar. One Falcon Project token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $248.07 or 0.00482705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00073035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00078426 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00084136 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00055862 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $248.01 or 0.00482583 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Falcon Project Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 tokens. The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com. The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus.

Falcon Project Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falcon Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Falcon Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

