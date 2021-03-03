Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,387,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,870 shares during the quarter. Fastenal makes up 1.3% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Fastenal worth $67,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,021. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $51.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $29,052.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $352,996.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,950 shares of company stock worth $282,412. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

