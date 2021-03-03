Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) PT Raised to $55.00

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Roth Capital from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.85% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Fathom in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fathom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

FTHM stock opened at $43.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.75. Fathom has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTHM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Fathom by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Fathom in the third quarter worth $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Fathom in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fathom in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fathom in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

