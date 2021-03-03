FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Director James W. Iv Cross Sells 1,500 Shares

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Director James W. Iv Cross sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $65,325.00.

FBK traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.48. 1,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,404. FB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $44.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.27.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $165.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.37 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FBK shares. Stephens started coverage on FB Financial in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 250.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,568,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 130.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,834,000 after buying an additional 583,039 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in FB Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,084,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,574,000 after acquiring an additional 285,111 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,276,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,349,000 after acquiring an additional 251,016 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 494.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 293,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 243,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

