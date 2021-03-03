Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Holdings Trimmed by RE Advisers Corp

RE Advisers Corp trimmed its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp owned 0.21% of Federal Signal worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Federal Signal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,142,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,882,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Federal Signal by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 399,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,265,000 after purchasing an additional 69,200 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Federal Signal by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 25,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Federal Signal by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 757,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,121,000 after purchasing an additional 67,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Federal Signal by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 36,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

FSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Signal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

FSS stock opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $38.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 17.88%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

