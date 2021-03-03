FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Issues Earnings Results

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 10.30%.

Shares of NASDAQ FNHC traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.32. 5,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,477. FedNat has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $86.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.46.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FNHC. Zacks Investment Research raised FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered FedNat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina, Texas, and Alabama. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

